Win tickets to the Betfred Super League Grand Final

The Betfred Super League Grand Final is less than a month away now and hopes are high that Castleford Tigers can be in it for the first time in their history.

Victory in a home semi-final will book the Tigers’ place, but whoever gets through to Rugby League’s showpiece event at Old Trafford, you can be there to sample the fantastic atmosphere if you are a winner of our competition, run in conjunction with the Rugby Football League.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the Grand Final on Saturday, October 7, simply answer the following question then send your entry by email to tony.harber@jpress.co.uk

Question: Who won the 2016 Super League Grand Final?

Please title your email ‘Grand Final Competition’ and send your entry by 5pm, Wednesday, September 20.

Adult tickets for the Betfred Super League Grand Final on Saturday, October 7 are available from £20 and concession tickets from £15. Purchase by calling 0844 856 113 or by visiting http://www.rugby-league.com/tickets