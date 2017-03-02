Young star happy to be winging it at Castleford

Rising star Greg Minikin admits he is enjoying life on the edge at Castleford Tigers after being handed the winger’s role in the early season matches.

While he would prefer to play at centre he knows he faces big competition there with Michael Shenton and Jake Webster at the club and is making the most of his opportunity on the wing with three tries in the first two Betfred Super League matches.

The 21-year-old has started the new season where he left off last year with some eye-catching performances. He has come a long way in a short time since his jump up two divisions from York City Knights and is delighted to be holding down a regular place in the Tigers starting line-up.

He told the Express: “I’m enjoying it playing on the wing.

“I haven’t played wing that much to be fair, but I’ll play anywhere the coach wants me to play and I’m loving it on the wing at the moment.

“You get a lot of ball playing for this team. Sometimes you can be out on the wing and not re really touch it, but the way we play here at Cas you’re touching the ball all the time.

“I think I’ve been going okay. A few errors and defensive issues last Friday, but I think I’ve been doing okay.

“I didn’t expect to become a first team regular so soon when I came from York. I didn’t expect to play as many games as I did last year and I definitely didn’t expect to start the season in the team. But I just got my head down and worked hard.

“My development’s been great and it’s down to the coaching staff here helping me out, it’s been great. Jake Webster and Michael Shenton have also helped me. One’s a former New Zealand international and one’s a current England star so they’ve got plenty of tips and tricks up their sleeve they can show me, which is really good.

“I don’t know about my chances of playing for England, I’ll just keep working hard and see where it goes.”

Minikin is now looking forward to testing himself against whichever of Leeds Rhinos’ international wingers, Ryan Hall and Tom Briscoe, are on his side in tonight’s game at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

He said: “Both Leeds wingers are really good players and internationals. They’re both experienced wingers so I will have to be on the top of my game when I go against them.

“It’s always good to challenge yourself against better players and big name players and I’ve just got to do my best and see how it goes.”

Like Minikin, the Tigers have started the season in great style and he reckons they have put a marker down already for what they can achieve in the 2017 season.

He added: “We’ve started really well.

“We knew it would be tough as Leigh would come out firing and Warrington is always a hard game, but we’ve done well to start as well as we have against these teams.

“Now we’ve just got to kick on and keep going.

“I think we can maintain it for the full season so long as we can stay relatively injury-free and keep working hard.

“We have to stay grounded.”