Challenge Cup draw is tomorrow evening

Lock Lane, Featherstone Lions and Fryston Warriors will find out tomorrow evening (Thursday) who they play in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round.

They are among 32 community clubs clubs in the draw which will take place at The Deep in Hull (7pm start).

First round fixtures are scheduled for January 28-29.

The full list of first round draw numbers is:

1. Aberdeen Warriors

2. Bridgend Blue Bulls

3. Distington

4. Egremont Rangers

5. Featherstone Lions

6. Fryston Warriors

7. Great Britain Police Rugby League

8. Haydock

9. Hull Dockers

10. Hull University

11. Kells

12. Leigh Miners Rangers

13. Lock Lane

14. London Chargers

15. Milford Marlins

16. Myton Warriors

17. Normanton Knights

18. Pilkington Recs

19. Rochdale Mayfield

20. Royal Air Force

21. Royal Navy

22. Siddal

23. Skirlaugh

24. Thatto Heath Crusaders

25. The Army

26. Thornhill Trojans

27. Wath Brow Hornets

28. West Bowling

29. West Hull

30. Wests Warriors

31. Wigan St Patricks

32. York Acorn