Charlie’s sharp finishing highlight for Featherstone in derby game

FEATHERSTONE Lions and Castleford Panthers both emerged with great credit from an entertaining under nines derby game last weekend.

MOM Charlie Sharp’s four-try display was the highlight of Featherstone’ display against an enthusiastic Panthers side.

Lions scored first when parents MOM Zack Clegg raced over from half way following strong work by Jackson Wood who then set up the position for opposition coach’s MOM Logan Thomas to dart over.

Panthers opened their account but Lions soon replied when Roby Cumiskey paved the way for Mason Dyas to score a well taken try that Jack Twigg goaled.

Cumiskey then cleverly created a try for Max Hobson before Sharp bagged his first try that Dyas improved.

Kane Stirling, 100 per cent effort winner Harley Telford and top tackler award winner Jake Agar shone in defence for Lions.

Freddie Frankland distributed superbly and Jensen Connolly and Hobson constantly threatened with their pace.

Smart handling by Wood, Twigg and Cumiskey put in Sharp for another try that Cumiskey goaled.

Twigg’s inch-perfect cross field kick saw Agar score in the corner.

Thomas and Cumiskey handled well for Sharp to complete his hat trick.

Sharp, who also won the most improved player certificate, bagged his fourth after Cumiskey made a 55-yard run.

Lions visit Whinmoor Warriors on Sunday in their penutltimate game of the season.

All the Panthers players stuck together excellently in a tough contest against Featherstone and were a credit to their coaches and their parents.

Finlay Cottingham-Philpott won the Panthers MOM award and also the parents player of the match accolade for his outstanding defensive work.

Logan Crabtree won the 100 per cent effort award and Matthew Alderson was adjudged the most improved player.

Jake Roberts received the oposition coach’s man of the match award.

Isaac Hutchinson and Marshall Mills were both rewarded with tries after impressing with excellent runs.

Rhys Thornton, Charlie Cresswell and Zac Roberts tackled superbly.

James Jackson, Jack Gilbert and Elliot Norfolk ran powerfully and Daniel Hawley, Luke Winstanley, Kian Jefferson and Oscar Miksa also performed well.

Alfie Hall and Alfie Livsey also shone in a splendid Panthers team effort in difficult conditions.