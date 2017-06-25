Clegg and Twigg lead try spree as Lions cut loose

ZACK Clegg and Jack Twigg each scored three tries for Featherstone Lions under nines in Sunday’s victory against York Acorn.

Lions defied the searing heat to turn on the style against strong opponents.

Powerful prop Jackson Wood was in great form. He bagged two tries and won the top tackler award.

Stand-off Twigg wrong footed Acorn’s defence to put Lions ahead but the York team fought back and provided a big challenge.

Featrherstone soon regained control. Twigg completed his treble and his half-back partner Freddie Frankland was also a threat throughout.

Lions MOM Max Hobson showed his class. His elusive running earned him a great try after Blake Allen’s clever work created the opening.

Tough tackling Roby Cumiskey excelled in defence and scored two well-taken tries.

Kane Stirling, Harry Parker, George Everett and Riley Barker constantly made valuable yardage. Alfie Bailey won the most improved player award with another outstanding all round display.

Harley Telford was again courageous in defence and Jensen Connolly again impressed.

Opposition coach’s MOM Logan Thomas was prominent in defence and made several darting runs, one of which set up the position for Twigg to send in speedy debutant Jake Agar for a magnificent try. Agar deservedly won the sponsors MOM accolade.

Clegg, who won the 100 per cent effort award, completed his hat-trick with two second-half tries, both set up by Frankland’s skilful play.

Lions host Farnley at the Mill Pond Stadium today (Sunday, 11am kick-off).