Clegg’s hat-trick highlight for talented Lions

Have your say

A HAT TRICK of tries by winger Zack Clegg was the highlight for Featherstone Lions under nines against Swillington in their final game before the summer break.

Power winger Clegg demonstrated clinical finishing and great support play. His first try was a length of the field solo effort which opened the scoring for Featherstone.

The talented Lions side defended superbly to combat Swillington’s lively attacks.

Roby Cumiskey again won the top tackler award. He also cleverly set up one of Clegg’s tries.

Jackson Wood worked tirelessly in attack and defence and proved unstoppable near the try line.

Wood won the 100 per cent effort award after scoring two excellent tries in another impressive performance.

Fellow prop Kane Stirling drove the ball in hard and made good yards as did George Everett who continues to show great promise.

Strong-running Riley Barker again proved difficult to stop and he added to his try tally with a well taken score from close range.

Featherstone’s success this season has been built on players’ willingness to work hard for each other and Logan Thomas, Harley Telford and Jensen Connolly all ran well with the ball and again tackled superbly against very capable oppponents.

Sponsor’s MOM Alfie Bailey again showed great courage in defence and good awareness from dummy half.

Jake Agar’s good defence and darting runs earned him the most improved player certificate.

Classy half back, Freddie Frankland was busy throughout and twice totally bemused Swillington’s defence to score classy individual tries.

Blake Allen and try scorer, Max Hobson both benefited from opportunities created by enterprising team work.

In another good Featherstone team performance, Charlie Sharp’s impressive workrate saw him receive both the Lions MOM and opposition coach’s MOM awards.

Lions now have a well earned break for the summer holidays before embarking on the final phase of a successful season in September.

Fyston Warriors under 14 girls turned on the style in an impressive 36-0 win against Shaw Cross.

All Fryston’s players showed tremendous commitment in an outstanding win.

Try scorers Ellie Gill, Nikita Turner, Shinead Bottomley and Tia Sherburn were all in superb form.

Shannon Askham kicked conversions.

The player of the match award went to Jodie Hill-Waring. Bottomley won the top tackler award and Askham was adjudged most improved.

The players gave a massive thank you to Lee Bennett and Phil Gill for helping them improve as a team.