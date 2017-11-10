Featherstone aim to bounce back in derby game

FEATHERSTONE Lions slipped to a 42-20 defeat against East Leeds in their first home game this season in Pennine League Division Two East.

Lions had a player sin-binned early on for punching and quickly fell behind when the visitors scored an unconverted try.

Jack Lloyd, who had a fine game, burst through to grab Featherstone’s first touchdown that Sam Wilson goaled. With Lee Norton and Jimmy Beckett prominent, they continued to press and Danny Brown was halted just short after a Beckett break.

East Leeds then scored three tries to take a commanding 18-6 half-time lead.

They shot further ahead with a converted try early in the second period.

Lions rallied strongly with Jamie Blakeston making excellent yardage.

Sam Candlin went close before Candlin’s chip to the corner saw Brown finish in style.

Blakestone and Norton helped Lions apply further pressure. The home side had an effort ruled out before Lloyd’s clever break led to Ryan Dawson racing away for a superb try that Wilson improved to cut the deficit to 24-16.

East Leeds regained control with two tries. Lions hit back when Blakestone smashed his way through to score and Jack Nicholson goaled but the visitors sealed victory with two late tries.

Coach Bob Cunningham will be looking for Lions to bounce back in Saturday’s home derby game against Lock Lane (2pm).

A storming second-half displayed earned Kippax Welfare a 40-19 home win over Dearne Valley Bulldogs.

Dearne led at half-time after a tight first-half but Kippax turned the game round in dramatic fashion in the second period to run out comfortable winners.

Allerton Bywater lost top spot with their first defeat this season when they went down 22-8 at unbeaten Doncaster Toll Bar who have won their first four games.

Allerton are now one point adrift of new pacesetters Moorends Thorne who made it five straight win with a 40-16 victory at Kinsley Hotel Raiders.

Lock Lane A achieved 48-24 win over Methley in the clash of the bottom two teams.

It was only Lock Lane’s second win in seven games this season.

Third bottom Upton A slipped to their fourth defeat in five matches when they lost 42-10 at home to Selby Warriors.

In the Championship Division, Upton stormed to a 56-18 home win against winless bottom team Newsome Panthers.

Results:

Championship Division: Ovenden 56, Ossett Trinity 16; Siddal 24, Queens 32; Upton 56, Newsome Panthers 18; Brighouse Rangers 34, Sharlston Rovers 22.

Division 2 Central: Beeston Broncos 22, Birkenshaw Blue Dogs 26; Eastmoor Dragons 22, Clayton 18; Wakefield City 16, Woodhouse Warriors 50; Wortley Dragons 4, Oulton Raiders 30.

Division 2 East: Lock Lane 48, Methley 24; Upton A 10, Selby Warriors 42; Kinsley Hotel Raiders 16, Moorends Thorne 40; Kippax Welfare 40, Dearne Valley Bulldogs 19; Featherstone Lions 22, East Leeds 44; Doncaster Toll Bar 22, Allerton Bywater 8.

Division 2 West: Greetland All Rounders 60, Hollinwood 18; Silsden 10, Underbank Rangers 36; West Craven 58, Cowling Harlequins 0; Moldgreen 34, King Cross Park 24; Hanging Heaton 34, Ovenden A 6.

Saturday’s fixtures include:

Championship: Brighouse Rangers v Upton; Newsome Panthers v Sharlston Rovers; Queens v Ovenden; Illingworth v Ossett Trinity.

Division 2 East: Featherstone Lions A v Lock Lane A; Methley v Upton A; East Leeds v Allerton Bywater; Moorends Thorne v Kippax Welf; Selby Warriors v Kinsley Hotel Raiders; Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Doncaster Toll Bar.