Featherstone Foundation team reaches semi-finals

Featherstone Foundation TRL gave a good account of themselves in the Yorkshire Thorns Annual Touch Rugby tournament held in Stanley as they finished a respectable seventh and reached the Plate semi-finals.

After a slow start to the day Foundation found their rhythm and put in some excellent performances against Thorns, Driffield, Catterick and Percy Park Pirates, losing to the latter in the Plate semi-final.

There were stand-out performances throughout the day from Danny Kelleher, John Patrick Cox, Scott Duncan, Jordan Hope, Gary Hope and Featherstone Foundation’s player of the day Martin Armstrong.

Featherstone Foundation will now hold their weekly play touch rugby Sessions at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium. They started on Monday and will run throughout the summer with 7pm starts.

Old and new players are all welcome, with more information to be found on the Rovers website.