Featherstone Rovers appoint new disability officer

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have appointed Geoff Tulley as the club’s new disability officer, in a bid to ensure the best possible game and pre-game experience for disabled supporters.

Tulley, who boasts significant experience in his field, has agreed to offer support in consolidating and developing the Rovers’ commitment to ensuring supporters of both Featherstone and opposition clubs enjoy equal access to the gamely experience and facilities throughout the LD Nutrition Stadium.

His appointment comes with a renewed criteria being installed for disabled supporters wishing to watch Championship, Challenge Cup and Super 8s fixtures at the Rovers.

Any person with a disability will pay the full admission prices of a standard match ticket which they would qualify for if they did not have a disability (adult, concession or junior).

The person will then be entitled to claim a complimentary carer’s pass - if in receipt of either a DLA (Medium Rate of Care or Mobility) or a PIP (Standard Rate of Daily Living or Mobility).

They will be entitled to apply for a disability car-parking pass if they are the holder of an in-date ‘Blue Badge’.

This new-look criteria has been introduced to bring the club’s disability policy into line with that of the Rugby Football League’s.

Tulley said: “It has been fantastic to work with the club’s management team in the lead up to this agreement.

“It is great to see their commitment to reinforcing Featherstone Rovers as a family and community outfit to be enjoyed and accessed by all.”

Rovers general manager Davide Longo added: “As we continue to develop our strategic plan going into the 2018 season, our disability policy is something we were keen to update and improve for purposes of clarity.

“With Geoff’s help we have successfully been able to deliver a renewed disability policy for the club, which we believe will make matters far clearer for both home and away supporters.”

Disabled supporters purchasing 2018 #BeRovers Memberships will be issued with a separate carer’s card prior to the start of next season, providing specific details in order for admission to be gained at the turnstiles.