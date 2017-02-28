Aston joins Featherstone on loan from Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos half-back Corey Aston has joined Featherstone Rovers on loan.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of former Rovers player Mark Aston, has already played for Featherstone this year on dual registration in a pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity.

He will now link up with the Championship club to gain more playing opportunities and provide further cover for half-backs Anthony Thackeray and Matty Wildie.

The Rhinos signed him from Sheffield Eagles at the end of last season but he has yet to play a competitive game this year.

Featherstone head coach Jon Sharp said: “Cory is an extremely talented player, with a big future in the game, and we are sure he will prove a valuable addition to our squad.

“It is good to have him on board and we expect him to add a great deal to what we are looking to achieve this season.

“The squad is shaping up brilliantly, we have started the season well and, for Cory, we believe is a great opportunity.

“He will benefit from being out on the field more often and we are competing at high level, which will only further raise his game.”

Aston will join up with Featherstone with immediate effect and is available for selection for Sunday’s home game agains Rochdale Hornets.