‘Bad news’ as Featherstone prop Bostock faces long lay-off

FEATHERSTONE Rovers prop Andy Bostock faces a lengthy lay-off with knee trouble.

The 32-year-old former Dewsbury Rams player has missed the end of the season after he sustained the injury in last month’s 32-32 draw at London Broncos in the Super 8s Qualifiers.

Rovers coach John Duffy said: “It’s really bad news on Bozzy. He’s seen a consultant and it looks like he’ll need a full reconstruction.”

Featherstone full-back Ian Hardman is set to return for Sunday’s home game against Warrington Wolves after missing last Saturday’s match at Catalans Dragons.

Duffy added: “Ian Hardman has had a niggle for about six weeks. It was stopping him training so we decided to give him a week’s rest and he’ll be back in contention this week.”