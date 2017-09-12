Search

Banned Briscoe misses Featherstone’s clash against Warrington

Luke Briscoe received a one-match ban.
FEATHERSTONE Rovers winger Luke Briscoe will miss Sunday’s Super 8s Qualifiers game against Warrington Wolves at LD Nutrition Stadium.

At this evening’s RFL disciplinary hearing, Briscoe pleaded not guilty to a grade B punching charge from the Super 8s Qualifiers match at Catalans Dragons last Saturday.

He was found guilty and received a one-game suspension and was fined £100.

There was no further action taken against Josh Walters who was charged with a grade A offence of other contrary behaviour against Catalans.

There was also no further action taken against Catalans second-rower Louis Anderson who was charged with a grade A offence of punching in the second-half flare-up that led to both him and Briscoe being sin-binned.