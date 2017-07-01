Batley coach Diskin: We are going to enjoy ourselves at Featherstone

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are expecting a battle at home to in-form Batley Bulldogs tomorrow (3pm).

Bulldogs are out of the Kingstone Press Championship top-four race, but hoping to dent third-placed Rovers’ hopes.

Featherstone boss Jon Sharp said: “We’ve been really good all year in the league, apart from against London at Blackpool.

“We are happy with what we’re doing, but we need to go up a gear and finish the season like we did last year. That’s the plan and we need to be hard-nosed and ready for a tough game against Batley, who are playing well. We know what we’ve got to do and we know we can’t afford to slip up.”

Rovers won 32-6 at Mount Pleasant five months ago, but Batley are on a three-game winning run and Sharp noted: “They are playing with confidence, that’s the key for them and they’ve got used to what the coach is looking for. It takes time when you have a new coach, but it is starting to bear fruit.”

Bulldogs boss Matt Diskin said: “We are confident, but we’re under no illusions. Fev have had a fantastic season and they’ve got some fantastic players, but there is no pressure on us. They are the favourites and we are going to enjoy ourselves and see what happens.”

He added: “Defensively, we were very good against Rochdale last week, but a bit rusty with the ball.

“That was the opposite of the week before and if we can put both parts of the game together it will be a very good game.”