Bradford cup tie discount for Rovers season ticket holders

Featherstone’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tie against Bradford Bulls at Provident Stadium, Odsal, will be played on Sunday, March 19 (3pm kick-off).

The two clubs have agreed a season ticket discount deal for the cup clash.

Tickets prices are:

Provident Stand (season-ticket holder/non-season-ticket holder): Adults (25-64): £13/£20; Concessions (65+): £10/£15; Young adult (18-24): £10/£15; Youth (11-18): £7/£10; Junior (5-11): £3/£5.

Terrace (season-ticket holder/non-season-ticket holder): Adults (25-64): £10/£15; Concessions (65+): £7/£10; Young adult (18-24): £10/£15; Youth (11-18): £3/£5; Junior (5-11): £2/£3

Only one match ticket can be secured per season ticket and season tickets must be shown upon arrival at the Provident Stadium.

Tickets for the game go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon.