Briggs back in Rovers squad for Halifax cup clash

KYLE Briggs has been recalled to Featherstone’s 19-man squad for Thursday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Halifax at LD Nutrition Stadium (8pm kick-off).

The 29-year-old half-back’s last appearance was as a substitute in the 30-22 defeat at Hull Kingston Rovers on Good Friday.

Winger Luke Briscoe is available after serving a five-match suspension.

Briggs and Briscoe replace Jordan Baldwinson and James Duckworth from the 19-man squad that was named for last Sunday’s 38-8 win at Rochdale Hornets.

Featherstone’s squad is Ian Hardman, Chris Ulugia, Misi Taulapapa, Luke Briscoe, Kyle Briggs, Anthony Thackeray, Darrell Griffin, Keal Carlile, Michael Knowles, John Davies, Richard Moore, Brad Tagg, Luke Cooper, Scott Turner, Matty Wildie, James Lockwood, Jason Walton, Josh Hardcastle, Cory Aston.

Discounted tickets for the game are available until 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday), priced £15 adults, £10 concessions and £5 juniors.

On Thursday, adult and concession admission prices will rise by £3 and £2 respectively.