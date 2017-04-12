Briggs recalled to Featherstone’s squad to face Hull KR

KYLE BRIGGS is in contention for a place in Featherstone’s team to face Championship leaders Hull KR at Craven Park on Friday.

Brad Tagg, Scott Turner and Kyran Johnson have also been named in coach Jon Sharp’s 19-man squad.

Luke Briscoe and Richard Moore are both suspended and Frankie Mariano and Jason Walton are injured.

There are no dual-registered Leeds Rhinos players available.

Props Jordan Baldwinson and Mikolaj Oledzki, who played for Rovers against London Broncos last Sunday, are in the Leeds squad for Friday’s Super League match at Hull FC.

Featherstone’s squad is:

Ian Hardman, James Duckworth, Chris Ulugia, Misi Taulapapa, Kyle Briggs, Anthony Thackeray, Darrell Griffin, Keal Carlile, Andy Bostock, Michael Knowles, John Davies, Brad Tagg, Luke Cooper, Scott Turner, Matty Wildie, Kyran Johnson, James Lockwood, Josh Hardcastle, Cory Aston.