Brooks tips Featherstone to pull off upset in France

FORMER SUPER League forward Sam Brooks reckons Featherstone Rovers can cause a shock in the south of France today.

Rovers are without a win in the Betfred Qualifiers, but Brooks insisted they are in confident mood ahead of the clash with Catalans Dragons at Stade Gilbert Brutus (5.15pm UK time).

The French side are fifth in the table and on course for the million pound game and Brooks said: “Catalans aren’t really playing that well.

“I think some teams are maybe going to underestimate us and that might be crucial for us.

“We are a good side. I think we are letting ourselves down a bit at the minute, but if we turn up with a good attitude we could create a shock.

“There is no pressure on us. I don’t think anyone expects us to get promoted, but the Super League teams don’t want to get relegated.

“If we start off well maybe they will start to do some stupid things and hopefully we can get some points.”

Brooks joined Rovers - who were flying to France and back today - in July after he was released by Widnes Vikings and has now become a permanent signing after penning a one-year-old contract for next season.

“It is good,” he said of his new club. “Everyone’s really welcoming. The last few results have been a bit disappointing, but the coaches and the boys are really good and the club has been really good to me, so I am really enjoying myself.”

Rovers lost all seven of their games in the Qualifiers last year and their only point so far this term came from a draw at London Broncos, but Brooks reckons last week’s battling performance against Hull KR was a step forward.

“We conceded a few soft tries and we have to work on them, but I think our attitude and our spirit was a lot better,” he said.

“Against Widnes the week before we kind of rolled over, but against Hull KR we didn’t.

“I think a win is coming, we have just got to work hard and stick together.

“We have got new coaches so it’s a little hard to adapt, but we are getting there.”

Rovers are learning from playing full-time teams every week, Brooks believes.

“It is just the smarts,” he said. “They are used to being in really crucial games every week.

“We just have to be a bit smarter and look at where we’ve been going wrong and hopefully fix it up.”