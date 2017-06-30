Cooper recalled to Rovers squad for Batley clash

HIGHLY-rated young prop Luke Cooper has been recalled to Featherstone’s squad for Sunday’s Kingstone Press Championship home match against Batley Bulldogs.

Cooper has missed Featherstone’s last two matches after being injured in the second-half of the Challenge Cup quarterfinal defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Rhinos dual-registered forwards Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Walters and Jordan Baldwinson are again set to feature for Rovers.

Ormondroyd was an unused substitute for Leeds in last night’s Super League win against St Helens.

Featherstone’s squad also includes winger Scott Turner who has been sidelined by ankle trouble.

Kyle Briggs and Frankie Mariano make way in the squad which is:

Ian Hardman, Chris Ulugia, Misi Taulapapa, Anthony Thackeray, Darrell Griffin, Keal Carlile, Andy Bostock, John Davies, Richard Moore, Luke Cooper, Scott Turner, Matty Wildie, Kyran Johnson, James Lockwood, Jason Walton, Josh Hardcastle, Josh Walters, Jack Ormondroyd, Jordan Baldwinson.

