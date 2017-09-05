Cooper signs new two-year Featherstone deal

HIGHLY-rated young prop Luke Cooper has signed a new two-year contract with Featherstone Rovers.

The 23-year-old, whose new deal keeps him at Featherstone until the end of the 2019 season, has made nearly 40 appearances for Rovers since making his professional debut with the club in 2015.

“I am absolutely over the moon to be staying with Featherstone. This is a great club and I love it here,” said Cooper.

“I have been here for a long time now, having come up through the ranks with Featherstone, and I know what is expected here.

“I am happy to keep working hard to maintain my place in the team. I have big ambitions and want to fulfil them as a Rovers player!”

Cooper made his first appearance under Featherstone’s new coach John Duffy in last Sunday’s 30-18 defeat against Hull KR in the Superb 8s Qualifiers.

He added: “I really enjoyed my first run out under John Duffy. It was some experience to go out there in front of a brilliant crowd and it was good to go up against some really tough opposition.

“I suppose my fate is now back in my own hands in terms of nailing down a place in the team every week.

“With some of the more experienced players out injured, I have an opportunity to now prove myself and keep my spot.

“John (Duffy) has brought a great work ethic to the club and it will be good to get a full season under him in 2018.

“We want to finish the Super 8s strongly. We improved against Hull KR and will be looking to go one better in France, this weekend.”

Rovers boss Duffy said: “I am really pleased Luke has re-signed for the club. He has come through the ranks here and is ready to kick on and mature into a top Championship player.

“Luke’s attitude is fantastic and he has impressed me. Since I arrived here, Luke has been first class and has waited for his chance. He took it with both hands on Sunday.

“I am looking forward to him having a big off season with us and staking a claim for a regular spot in the team.”