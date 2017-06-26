Cording makes Rovers comeback after recovering from career-threatening knee injury

JAMIE CORDING is making a comeback with Featherstone Rovers after a knee reconstruction.

The 27-year-old former Huddersfield Giants second-rower or centre, who joined Rovers prior to the start of the 2014 season, sustained a career-threatening cruciate ligament injury towards the end of last season.

He has undergone nine months of intensive rehabilitation since his knee reconstruction surgery and has now put pen to paper on a deal for the remainder of this season, with an option for 2018 in place.

He will return to full training tomorrow and will be looking to force his way into contention.

“It has all happened very fast, in terms of me being presented with a contract offer and a chance to re-build my career with Featherstone,” said Cording who will wear the number 26 shirt on his return to action.

“To be honest, I thought my career was as good as over. It was difficult to live with the fact my time in sport had not ended on my own terms.

“I have faced some difficult times away from the game, so am clearly delighted to be back.

“The team is doing well at the moment, though, and I realise there is a massive task in front of me to make the 19, let alone the 17.

“In the short term, I will be working towards being fully fit and ready to play. How long that will take will depend on how my body responds to training in the weeks ahead.

“I am determined to get my career back on track and would like to thank the club for giving me an opportunity to do so.

“I am hoping to add some extra competition to the back row and, fingers crossed, make a playing return before the end of the current season.

“Away from the game, since suffering the setback of a very serious injury, I have been working hard as part of the Rovers Foundation.

“I love my work in the community and fully intend to carry on with my role, alongside the rugby.

“In a way it is like starting all over again for me but this is a challenge I am relishing.”

Cording is to continue in as Featherstone Rovers Foundation community manager.