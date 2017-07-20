Davies and Ulugia ruled out but Briggs set to make Rovers comeback

Have your say

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are without John Davies (knee) and Chris Ulugia (shoulder) but half-back Kyle Briggs is set to return for coach John Duffy’s first game in charge at Toulouse on Saturday.

Briggs declared himself fit to return to action after he trained last night.

Former Widnes Vikings prop Sam Brooks is set to make his Rovers debut in their final Championship game of the regular season.

Ian Hardman is back after missing last Sunday’s 28-8 defeat against Halifax.

Brad Tagg and Scott Turner are also back in contention but Featherstone’s 19-man squad does not include any Leeds Rhinos dual registered players.

The squad is Ian Hardman, Misi Taulapapa, Luke Briscoe, Kyle Briggs, Anthony Thackeray, Darrell Griffin, Keal Carlile, Andy Bostock, Richard Moore, Frankie Mariano, Brad Tagg, Scott Turner, Matty Wildie, Kyran Johnson, James Lockwood, Jason Walton, Josh Hardcastle, Daniel Igbinedion, Sam Brooks.