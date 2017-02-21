Davies praises Rovers goalkicker Knowles

JOHN Davies praised fellow Featherstone Rovers forward and former Sheffield Eagles teammate Michael Knowles after Sunday’s 32-6 win at Batley Bulldogs.

Knowles kicked six goals on his competitive Rovers debut after missing their first two games with a leg injury.

“We needed a good goal kicker to add another dimension to what we do and Michael delivered on Sunday when it really mattered,” said Davies.

“This team is packed full of exciting options and Michael is one of them.

“Jon (Sharp) has a real job on his hands to pick 17 men.

“The squad is bigger, competition is greater and, in my view, our results will improve as a result.

“We have started the season exactly how we planned to, winning our first three games, we just need to build on it now and move forward.”

Davies hailed Featherstone’s defensive display at Mount Pleasant last weekend.

“The result is testament to our defence, we overcame a great deal to get the victory,” he added.

“Batley really tested us in the opening 20 minutes and we down to 12 men for a large proportion of it, so to overcome that and get the points is massive for us.

“I think we broke them with the first try we scored. They spent a quarter of an hour or so on our line and could not find a way through.

“Going behind hurt them and we took our chances really well. The first score was hugely decisive, though.”