Death of Featherstone Rovers legend Les Tonks

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are mourning the death of former prop Les Tonks who made three Wembley appearances for the club.

He made a total of 307 first-team appearances for Rovers, including 22 as a substitute, scoring 15 tries and and kicking one goal.

Pontefract-born Tonks was a member of the Rovers team that lifted the Challenge Cup for the first time by beating Barrow at Wembley in 1967.

He also played in the 1973 Wembley victory over Bradford.

His last Feathersrtone appearance was the 1974 Wembley final when Rovers lost to Warrington. He then moved to neighbours Wakefield Trinity, for whom he made 55 appearances.