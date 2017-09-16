Death of former Featherstone Rovers player and chairman Steve Evans

FORMER Featherstone Rovers player and club chairman and Hull FC star Steve Evans has died at the age of 59.

Former Great Britain centre Evans scored 76 tries in 140 appearances for Rovers between 1976 and 1982.

He was a member of Featherstone’s 1976-76 First Division Championship-winning team.

He scored two tries in a 7-5 win at Barrow in April, 1977, when they clinched the championship.

In 1982, he was transferred to Hull FC for £70,000.

He made 166 appearances for Hull and played against his old club Featherstone in the 1983 Challenge Cup final at Wembley when Rovers won 14-12.