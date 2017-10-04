Dobson is golden girl as Featherstone Rovers reach final

Andrea Dobson was the golden point hero on Sunday as Featherstone Rovers booked their place in the first-ever Women’s Super League Grand Final.

A dramatic semi-final against Thatto Heath had to be decided in extra-time with the teams locked together at 20-all at the end a well fought out game.

But England captain Dobson stepped up to land the winning one-pointer doe Featherstone – replicating what Luke Gale had done for Castleford Tigers three days earlier.

Featherstone, who finished third in Super League, produced a superb performance against the European champions with Kayleigh Bulman crossing for two tries and Sarah Dunn and Sinead Peach racing in for one each.

Georgia Roche added two goals to complete the Rovers scoring.

Thatto Heath were trailing 16-6 at half-time, but battled their way back to level the scores in a stirring second-half effort.

But with the game in extra-time and the golden point being in place, it was Dobson who produced the match-winning play, a brilliant field goal to give Featherstone a place in the final against their West Yorkshire rivals Bradford Bulls.

It takes place at the Manchester Regional Arena on Saturday (kick-off 12 pm). Admission is £5 adults and £3 concessions.

Any under 16s female players wearing their community club’s shirt will gain entry free of charge.