Duffy confirmed as Featherstone’s new head coach

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have appointed 37-year-old former Warrington, Leigh and Scotland stand-off John Duffy as their new head coach.

Duffy has signed an initial one-year deal and takes charge with immediate effect.

He replaces Jon Sharp who left Featherstone yesterday after two years at the helm of the Kingstone Press Championship club.

Scotland assistant coach Duffy left his head coach role with financially-struggling Swinton Lions yesterday ahead of his arrival at LD Nutrition Stadium.

After a 16-year-old playing career, he became Swinton’s coach in June, 2014, and led them to promotion the following year.

Duffy’s first game with Rovers is at Toulouse Olympique on Saturday in the final fixture of the regular season.

“I am thrilled to be joining Featherstone,” said Duffy.

“This is a huge opportunity for me and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“Featherstone is a massive club, with a proud history, and it is a privilege to be given the chance to join the long list of great coaches who have worked at the Rovers.

“I certainly buy in to the ethos surrounding the club and want to be a part of the journey it is going on.

“The Qualifiers are just around the corner but we have one final league game remaining, so I have time to get amongst the players and assess where the squad is at.

“These are exciting times for Rovers fans and I am sure the players are looking forward to ripping into the Super 8s next month.

“This has all happened very fast for me but the opportunity to join a club like Featherstone was one I could not afford to turn down.

“I have enjoyed my time at Swinton and learned a great deal while in charge.

“I am now looking forward to this, the next chapter in my coaching career, and am excited as to what the future holds here.”

Duffy will take training for the first time tomorrow and his backroom team will be unveiled in the coming days.

Featherstone chairman Mark Campbell said: “We are thrilled to have been able to secure John’s services.

“He is a fantastic coach and we are very excited to see how his reign here unfolds.

“We believe he has done a remarkable job in extremely difficult circumstances, at Swinton, and he deserves a great deal of credit for his efforts there.

“John and his team will receive our full support and we hope our fans will get behind the guys for the remainder of the season, going into a massive 2018 campaign.”