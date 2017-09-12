Duffy urges Featherstone fans to attend final home match

COACH John Duffy is urging Featherstone fans to turn out in force for Sunday’s home Super 8s Qualifier against Warrington Wolves.

Sunday’s fixture - Featherstone’s final one this season at LD Nutrition Stadium - could be worth £250,000 to the Rovers in terms of prize money, with a sixth-placed finish still up for grabs.

“This weekend’s game is a real big one for the club and everyone connected to Featherstone,” said Duffy.

“A win could move us clear of eighth place, where we do not want to be, and within reach of sixth.

“The boys have had a long season and we have an exciting 2018 season coming into view, so it would be fantastic to see as many supporters as possible packing into the LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday.

“We are going to be training hard this week to give Warrington the very best we have got.

“There were plenty of positives to take from our trip to Catalans Dragons last weekend and we will potentially have a couple of bodies back for this weekend.

“I hope we can all come together on Sunday and see out the final home game of the season in style.”