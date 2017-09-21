Duffy: We will need to show right mentality at Halifax

JOHN DUFFY says Featherstone Rovers will need to show the “right attitude and mentality” if they are to beat fellow Championship club Halifax in Sunday’s crucial final Super 8s Qualifiers fixture at The Shay.

The Rovers boss watched Halifax lose 40-6 at Leigh Centurions on Friday night and he believes his side face a “massive test” this weekend in a match that is worth an extra £50,000 in central funding for Featherstone if they retain seventh place.

They are just one point ahead of bottom side Halifax who have lost all six Qualifiers.

Duffy says he is “looking for a reaction” after Sunday’s 68-0 hammering against Warrington Wolves.

“Both clubs are desperate not to finish in the bottom rung,” said Duffy.

“We’ve got to make sure we prepare well this week and go there in the right frame of mind otherwise we will get turned over.

“Halifax have not done what we have done, they have turned up every week and had a right dig.

“I watched them at Leigh Centurions on Friday and the scoreline probably didn’t reflect the game as far as Halifax were concerned. They really frustrated Leigh.

“They also rested some key players for our game as well which we weren’t able to do against Warrington.

“We’ve got to turn up with the right attitude and mentality at Halifax because they’ve some great players in their squad.

“Halifax have been playing really well. It’s a massive test for us and we have to go there with a good game plan and a good attitude.”

Rovers are set to welcome back Luke Briscoe, Ian Hardman and Frankie Mariano.

Briscoe has completed a one-match ban while Hardman and Mariano are expected to be fit after they were both late withdrawals against Warrington.

“We’ll have Hardman and Mariano back and obviously Briscoe from his ban and then it’s just a case of selecting who did their best last Sunday to keep their spot,” added Duffy

“We had a few lads playing injured last Sunday and there were a few changes on Saturday when players dropped out.

“We have got to make sure our medical team are bang on this week to get our players back.

“We needed to get some minutes into some players last Sunday which we did as well.

“With the way the scoreline went we were able to look after the lads with niggles and get some minutes into the players that needed minutes.”

Duffy will be checking on Brad Tagg who sustained an ankle injury against Warrington.

“It was a nerve problem with Brad. He should be all right - he was just a bit sore, “ said Duffy.

Tickets for Sunday’s Qualifiers game at Halifax can be purchased at the Rovers store until noon tomorrow (Friday).

The prices are:

East Stand (seated): Adults £20, concessions (over 65s) £15, students (16-24 with valid ID) £11, juniors (under 16s) £5.

North Stand (standing): Adults £17, concessions £12, students £9 and juniors £5.

Halifax offer complimentary ‘junior swaps’ but tickets must be exchanged in the Rovers store prior to noon on Friday.

Former Liverpool and Southampton goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar will be guest speaker at the annual Rovers Christmas dinner at LD Nutrition Stadium on Friday, December 15 (7pm).

Tickets cost £30 and include a two-course meal. There will be an auction and live entertainment.

For more details contact the club on 01977-702386.

Latest £500 Rovers lottery winners are L Bell (K5098), K L Jones (N2034), R Darby (M1491), T Graham (Q1938), D Balance (O0435). £5 consolation prize: J Perry (V2042).