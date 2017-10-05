‘Electric’ Robinson can add a new dimension for Featherstone

FEATHERSTONE Rovers boss John Duffy is delighted to be reuniting with winger Shaun Robinson after the club announced him as their fourth signing for next season.

The sought-after winger has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Rovers and follows Duffy in making the move from Swinton Lions.

A number of other Championship clubs were in for the player described as “electric” by Duffy and the head coach is pleased it was Featherstone he chose.

He said: “Shaun is a player I know really well and it is fantastic to be welcoming him to Featherstone.

“He has been Swinton’s best player for a number of years now and he will only further develop here with better personnel around him, competing at a higher level.

“He will fit in very well. Living locally, I expect him to him to bond quickly with the rest of the group and add another dimension to what we already have.

“Shaun is electric and causing defences lots of problems. He has lighting pace and will undoubtedly be one of the fastest players in our squad.

“He possesses a great deal of skill and will take a lot of pressure off the forwards when coming out of our own end, doing the hard yards – with speed.

“Him coming in will mean our middles can deliver more quality than quantity in terms of carries.”

Robinson is raring to go at the LD Nutrition Stadium when pre-season training starts next month.

He said: “I am really excited about what the next couple of years might hold, it will be great working under John (Duffy) again.

“I think I have shown my worth in this division and now I have a chance to really kick on with my career, at a big and ambitious club.

“This is a club pushing forward and building in the right direction.

“And with John coming in as coach, it made the decision to come here a no-brainer.

“Featherstone are a classy outfit, with a host of quality players in their ranks. The club has retained a lot of its key players and added a top quality half-back in Tom Holmes.”

Robinson added: “I am looking to add something different to the party. I know what John expects of his players and I will not let him down.

“This is a massive opportunity for me and I will be taking it with both hands.”

Robinson arrives as the club’s fourth new signing for 2018, following the captures of Tom Holmes, Connor Farrell and Sam Brooks.

Supporters’ player of the year Josh Hardcastle, meanwhile, has agreed a new and improved contract with the club, extending his Featherstone stay until at least the end of 2019.

The 25-year-old three-quarter was a big hit in the season just finished after signing from National Conference League neighbours Featherstone Lions and is delighted to have extended his deal with Rovers.

He said: “From a personal point of view, I have had a fantastic year here and cannot wait for what the next couple could bring.

“I am thrilled to be staying beyond 2018. The new contract gives me an opportunity to firmly cement my place in the team, with a full pre season under my belt.

“At times this year, I feel injuries and suspensions have helped me keep or gain my place in the 17, though, going forward, I want to keep my place on merit.

“That is what I will be striving to achieve next season, while continuing to improve my own game under John Duffy.

“Next season is going to be really challenging for us but a top-four finish remains our aim.

“The Championship, in 2018, will possibly be harder than it has ever been before and we will have to perform better.

“We have a lot to look forward to and, with a full pre season under John, I feel this team will go the next level. Myself included.”

