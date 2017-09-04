Featherstone and Hull KR fans praised for ‘fantastic behaviour’

FEATHERSTONE Rovers general manager Davide Longo praised the ‘fantastic behaviour” of both sets of fans at Sunday’s Super 8s Qualifier against Hull Kingston Rovers at LD Nutrition Stadium.

With segregation in place as a result of an occurrence which occurred when the two sides last met, more 2,500 Hull KR supporters packed out the ground’s Railway End to give Featherstone’s their highest home crowd this season of 4,583 in a match the visitors won 30-18.

Longo was delighted with the attendance and an incident-free afternoon.

“It was fantastic to see the new stands filled to the rafters and the behaviour of the Hull KR supporters was first-class,” he said.

“Sunday was a great occasion to be a part of and the KR fans clearly lifted their team during the closing stages of what proved a full-throttle encounter.

“At 18-12 in favour of Hull KR, with just over 20 minutes remaining, the game was hanging in the balance and we came mighty close.

“Had a couple of calls gone our way and had we have taken our chances, it may well have been a very different outcome.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all supporters for adhering to the segregation rules put in place.

“The behaviour of both sets of supporters was fantastic yesterday and it made for a terrific atmosphere, though we did anticipate a crowd beyond the 5,000 mark.”

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens was also full of praise for the large turn out of his team’s supporters.

“It was extaordinary to see how many of our fans were there,” he said.

“I am sure Featherstone were happpy with the gate - I was very, very happy.”