Featherstone centre Taulapapa signs new one-year deal

FEATHERSTONE’S former Samoan international centre Misi Taulapapa, who missed the start of this season because of a visa issue, has signed a new one-year contract.

The 35-year-old missed all Featherstone’s pre-season fixtures and their first nine competitive matches because of red tape after his visa ran out.

After having his first outing this year at London Broncos in April, he has scored eight tries in 19 appearances in his second season with Featherstone after they signed him from fellow Championship club Sheffield Eagles in December, 2015.

Head coach John Duffy, who took charge of Featherstone at the end of July, said: “Misi has been absolutely fantastic for me since I came here and he will be massive for us going forward.

“He is undoubtedly one of the best players in the division and making sure he remained here for 2018 was key.

“Misi is a natural leader, both on and off the field, and he is great to have around the place.

“His efforts in the Qualifiers have been great, he has not taken a backwards step, and we are excited to see how he progresses going into next year.”

Taulapapa said: “I am am really pleased to have re-signed here. These are exciting times for the club and I want to be a part of it.

“Under new management, this year, and now with a fresh coach in place, we are heading the right direction.

“It will be good to get a full pre-season under my belt and hit the ground running next term.

“I am coming towards the end of my career - and I would like to finish it here at Featherstone. My hunger is still well and truly alive and I will give everything for the team.

“We have witnessed a different style of coaching under John Duffy and, as a player, I am excited when I turn up for training.

“We are learning a lot of new things and, in the long term, what we are doing will benefit us greatly.

“Sunday is going to be huge for us and it is a challenge we are very much looking forward to taking on.

“We know what we have to do to beat Hull KR. We drew with them last time out and came very close, at their place, earlier in the season.

This weekend gives us a huge chance to bounce back and give the supporters a performance they deserve.”