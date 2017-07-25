Featherstone coach Duffy: We deserved to win

NEW COACH John Duffy reckons Featherstone Rovers need to be more clinical.

Rovers finished fourth in the Kingstone Press Championship after a last-gasp 32-26 defeat at Toulouse Olympique in Duffy’s first game as boss.

“I thought we deserved to win the game,” said the former Swinton Lions coach who was appointed only four days before the match.

“The players put a fair amount of effort in and they deserved more out of the game.

“We had three attempts at a drop goal and missed them all. In big games you need to take them when opportunities come.

“Right at the death they took an opportunity and it was the last play of the game.”

Duffy added: “It’s just practice. I only had one session with them and the team run, but the players have been absolutely brilliant.

“The full squad and the whole club has been fantastic.

“It is only the first few days, but it’s great to see the lads buying into what we are doing.

“We spent two days in the same place and I got to know a few of the lads. That was the positive, but we have got to take our opportunities in the middle-eights.”

Former Leeds Rhinos winger Luke Briscoe suffered an ankle injury and could be in doubt for the start of Rovers’ campaign in the Qualifiers.