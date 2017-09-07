Featherstone coach Duffy: We’ll have a real dig at Catalans

FEATHERSTONE Rovers, still looking for their first win in the Super 8s Qualifiers, will aim to pull off an upset at Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Coach John Duffy says Rovers will have “a real dig” on their second visit to France in seven weeks.

They were pipped 32-26 at Toulouse Olympique in Duffy’s first game in charge in the final game of the regular Championship season on July 22.

Catalans are currently fifth in the Qualifiers table and, at worse, look set for the Million Pound Game after keeping alive their hopes of a top-three finish with last Sunday’s 24-0 win at Halifax.

The Dragons, who finished third bottom in Super League, edged out London Broncos 20-18 in their first Qualifiers fixture at Stade Gilbert Brutus but then lost 52-24 at Warrington Wolves and were beaten 30-6 at home by Leigh Centurions before winning at The Shay.

“We’ve a chance to go over there and have a real dig which we will do,” said Duffy.

“We are going in and out on the day. We leave at 4.30am and we get back at around midnight the same day so it’s a long day for us but we’ve got to go there and enjoy it.

“Catalans have not been going too well at the minute.

“We have to give ourselves the chance to get something out of the game.”

Duffy is looking for his players to show the same attitude they did in last Sunday’s 30-18 defeat against Hull Kingston Rovers which was a big improvement on the performance in a 58-10 drubbing at Widnes Vikings in the previous game.

“They played really tough last Sunday which we wanted them to do after our display at Widnes,” added Duffy.

“We wanted to ramp up our yardage and our completion rate which we did. Our yardage stuff was superb.

“We scored a cracking try to start the game but then we weren’t clinical enough and we got punished. You do in the Super 8s.

“You get punished for every mistake you make and every penalty you concede.

“There are things to work on again but I was really proud of the boys and their attitude towards the game.

“It’s a learning curve for us. Hull KR are a quality side and they’ve some big players.

“They probably deserved their win but I just thought we deserved a bit more out of the game.”

Duffy was pleased with how Featherstone dealt with Hull KR danger man Justin Carney, the former Castleford Tigers player.

“We spoke about trying to limit his leg drive and putting the ball high so we could be there as soon as he caught it,” said Duffy.

“Carney is freak. He’s an absolutely outstanding talent and obviously too good for the Championship and I thought the boys did a real number on him but you’ve got to back that up by turning your possession into points and we just didn’t.”