Featherstone offering discount on ticket prices for home Qualifiers matches

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are giving season ticket holders the chance to save more than 20 per cent on tickets for Qualifiers home matches against Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers and Leigh Centurions.

Non season-ticket holders have the opportunity to save 25 per cent off standard admission prices in a Qualifiers bundle pack.

Discounted admission - on a game-by-game basis - is also available.

Dates for the fixtures will be announced at 8am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Tickets for Featherstone’s first home Qualifiers match will go on sale on Thursday from 10am in store and online.

Season ticket holders buying tickets before the day of the game can do so for adults £15, concessions £10 and juniors £5.

A season-ticket holder qualifiers bundle pack, offering admission to all three home games, is available at adults £35, concessions £25 and juniors £10.

Non season-ticket admission prices are adults £20, concessions £15 and juniors £5.

A non Season-ticket holder qualifiers bundle pack, for admission to all three home games, is available at adults £45, concessions £35 and juniors £10.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We think these prices will provide our season-ticket holders with sizeable and much-deserved discounts.

“The support we had in France for the game against Toulouse last Saturday was tremendous and we want to reward our supporters, season-ticket holders and non-season ticket holders for their loyalty and ongoing backing.”

Bundle packs must be purchased before the day of the first Qualifiers game as must discount individual tickets (season-ticket holders only).

Tickets purchased on the day of the game will be priced at £20 adults, £15 concessions and £10 juniors, as per the non season-ticket holder admission rates.

When purchasing bundles, Super 8s Vouchers 01, 02 and 03 should be exchanged for match tickets in store.