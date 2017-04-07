Featherstone pair Briscoe and Moore charged with offences after being sent off

Featherstone Rovers prop Richard Moore and winger Luke Briscoe have been charged with offences after being sent off in last Sunday’s Kingstone Press Championship game at Dewsbury Rams.

Briscoe has been charged with a dangerous throw in the 72nd and faces a ban of between of four and eight matches.

Moore, who is already serving a one-match suspension, has been charged with using foul and/or abusive language towards a match official in the 27th minute and faces a ban of two to three games.

Also from last Sunday’s game, Dewsbury’s Gareth Potts has been charged with a shoulder charge on Featherstone’s Chris Ulugia in the 61st and his teammate Paul Sykes has been charged with disputing the decision of a referee.

Dewsbury’s Jason Crookes has not been charged for his part in the brawl that saw Moore sent off. The match review panel ruled he was not seen to throw any punches and his sin-binning was sufficient punishment.