Featherstone pair handed suspensions

FEATHERSTONE Rovers winger Luke Briscoe was handed a five-match ban and fined £100 at Tuesday’s RFL disciplinary hearing.

He was found guilty after being sent off for a dangerous throw on Dewsbury Rams forward Aaron Ollett in the 72nd minute of the recent Kingstone Press Championship game.

Featherstone’s veteran prop Richard Moore was suspended for one game and fined £100 after he pleaded guilty followinh his dismissal for using foul and/or abusive language towards a match official in the 27th minute of the match at Dewsbury.

Moore missed Featherstone’s 38-18 win over London Broncos last Sunday because he was serving a one-match ban for punching in last month’s home game against Toulouse Olympique.