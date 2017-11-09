Featherstone prop Brooks given written warning after being sent home from World Cup for misconduct

FEATHERSTONE prop Sam Brooks has apologised for his behaviour after Scotland sent him home from the World Cup for misconduct.

Brooks, along with Scotland captain Danny Brough and Jonny Walker, were forced to remain in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday, while the rest of the squad boarded a flight to Cairns in Australia for a final pool fixture against Samao.

It is understood all three players were deemed too drunk to board the plane.

Following Brooks’ return to the United Kingdom, Rovers held an internal investigation.

It has resulted in the 24-year-old forward receiving a written warning from the club. He has also been handed an undisclosed fine.

Brooks said: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to everyone involved with Scotland Rugby League, the players, the staff and the fans who travelled a long way to support us.

“My actions on Sunday were nothing short of unacceptable and, more importantly, totally embarrassing.

“I would also like to apologise to everyone involved with Featherstone Rovers, who I have been representing while away with the Scottish national side.

“Most importantly, I would like to apologise to my family - who give me the right to represent Scotland in terms of eligibility.

“I am gutted to have embarrassed my family and friends by being forced to leave to tournament in such a disappointing manner.

“Going forward, I will be working as hard as possible - on and off the field - to redeem myself and put this behind me.

“I owe the Featherstone fans a great deal and will do everything I can to make people proud of me once again.”

Rovers general manager Davide Longo added: “We have spoken to both Sam and Scotland at length and have completed a comprehensive investigation into what occurred and how it resulted in our player returning to the UK ahead of schedule.

“We believe the matter has been dealt with swiftly, in a professional manner, and now all parties can move forward.”

Brooks will tonight begin pre-season training alongside his Featherstone team-mates.