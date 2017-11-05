Featherstone prop Brooks kicked out of Scotland’s World Cup squad

FEATHERSTONE Rovers prop Sam Brooks is one of three players released from Scotland’s RL World Cup squad after being deemed too drunk to board a flight.

Brooks, 24, remained in New Zealand with Scotland captain Danny Brough and Johnny Walker while the rest of the players flew to Cairns in Australia for next week’s final group game with Samoa.

The trio are believed to have continued drinking after the rest of the squad had finished and the airline refused to allow them to board the flight.

The Scotland management supported the airline’s decision and informed the three players they would play no further part in the tournament.

Scotland Rugby League chairman Keith Hogg said: “These players have not adhered to the standards of behaviour.

“They will leave early a tournament it is a privilege to be involved in.

“We must respect the sport and everyone involved in it at all times.

“We fully support the code of conduct that is in place for everyone who is involved in the 2017 World Cup.”

Brough, 34, became Scotland’s most-capped player when he made his 24th appearance in their opening game of the tournament against Tonga.

Walker, 26, whose brother Adam also plays for Scotland, has made six international appearances while Brooks has three caps.

Scotland have lost both of their World Cup Group B matches - against Tonga and New Zealand - but could still progress with a win over Samoa because the top three teams go through.