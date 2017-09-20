Featherstone release four players

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have annnounced the departure of four players at the end of the season.

Kyle Briggs, Scott Turner, Daniel Igbinedion and Jamie Cording are being released by the club.

Half-back Briggs has made 15 appearances this season in his third spell with Featherstone.

Winger Turner has been with Rovers two seasons after they signed him from Sheffield Eagles.

Back-rower Cording has agreed a mutual release from his agreement with the club, having officially re-joined Featherstone in June.

Forward Igbinedion joined Rovers from Castleford Tigers in July.