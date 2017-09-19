Featherstone Rovers win coveted Championship award

FEATHERSTONE Rovers Foundation have won the coveted Kingstone Press Championship Project of the Year award.

Rovers Foundation staff were presented with the award at last night’s Championship and League One awards night in Manchester.

The Project of the Year award recognises clubs who have shown an outstanding commitment to meeting the objectives of raising the visibility and profile of the competition and increasing attendance at one or more games through a special project.

Featherstone were chosen to receive the award for their Sky Try Rugby League programme.

They have delivered a programme which is comparable to larger foundations, working in 20 primary schools and engaging over 1,000 children in the local area.