Featherstone suffer 12-try hammering in final home game

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are still looking for their first Super 8s Qualifiers victory after suffering an 12-try drubbing in a 68-0 defeat against Warrington Wolves in their final home match.

After producing gritty displays in their previous two matches against Hull KR and Catalans Dragons, Featherstone were totally outplayed in Sunday’s one-sided game at LD Nutrition Stadium.

They were 38-0 down at half-time after conceding three tries in the first eight minutes.

Peta Hiku scored three tries and Harvey Livett bagged two touchdowns and landed 10 goals as Warrington eased to their sixth successive Qualifiers win.

The match was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of former Featherstone player and chairman Steve Evans who has died age 59.

Hiku put Wolves ahead in the second minute and his break then led to Stefan Ratchford darting over.

Livett added both conversions before going in himself at the corner.

Warrington stretched their lead to 26-0 when Kevin Brown sent in Jack Hughes and Ben Pomeroy crossed from Hiku’s pass.

It wasn’t until the 30th minute that Featherstone launched their first meaningful attack, with Keal Carlile’s grubber kick forcing a goalline drop out.

They soon fell further behind when Andre Savelio dived over and Ratchford made the opening for Hughes to grab his second to complete the first-half scoring.

The one-way traffic continued when Hiku and Livett grabbed their second tries early in the second period to bring up a half century of points for the visitors.

Jack Johnson capitalised on Ratchford’s kick to add another before Hiku collected his third.

Warrington rounded off the rout with Johnson’s second two minutes from time.

Rovers visit fellow Championship side Halifax next Sunday in the final Super 8s Qualifier fixture that will be worth an extra £50,000 in central funding to the winners.

Featherstone will aim to retain seventh place. They are just one point ahead of bottom team Halifax.

Featherstone Rovers: Johnson; Turner, Taulapapa, Walters, Hardcastle; Thackeray, Wildie; Griffin, Carlile, Brooks, Davis, Farrell, Lockwood. Subs: Briggs, Cooper, Tagg, Moore.

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford; Pomeroy, Hiku, Livett, Russell; Brown, Gidley; Hill, Clark, Sims, Currie, Hughes, Cooper. Subs: King, Savelio, Johnson, Smith.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (RFL).