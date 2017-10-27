Featherstone take on Championship rivals in home pre-season game

Featherstone Rovers have given themselves a strong pre-season test after announcing that they will take on Kingstone Press Championship rivals Halifax in a friendly early next year.

The match, a reverse of last season’s Boxing Day encounter at the MBi Shay, will take place at the LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday, January 14 (kick-off 3pm).

Rovers’ first pre-season outing under head coach John Duffy will be a Boxing Day match at Castleford Tigers and they will be announcing further friendlies once they are confirmed in the coming weeks.

General manager Davide Longo said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Halifax to the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“We played Halifax in a pre-season game on Boxing Day and this fixture acts as a reverse of that game, as per an agreement reached between the two clubs last year.

“We hope to see plenty of supporters from both Featherstone and Halifax getting behind the teams as we build towards the start of the new season.

“Games between Featherstone and Halifax are always entertaining and this game will provide us with a bit of an acid test.”

Tickets for the game, priced at £10 for adults, £5 concessions and £5 juniors, will go on sale in December when tickets for the Castleford match will also be available.

Fans wishing to be in with a chance of winning the trip of a lifetime through securing a 2018 #BeRovers membership have until next Wednesday (November 1) to make their purchase.

Rovers are offering a money-can’t-buy trip to Canada for Featherstone’s Kingstone Press Championship game against Toronto Wolfpack.

To be in with a chance of winning you have to buy a 2018 #BeRovers Membership, in full or via the new direct debit scheme, by next Wednesday.

The lucky winner, who will be selected at random, will fly out with the Featherstone squad, watch the team train and enjoy all of the action from Lamport Stadium when Rovers play their first-ever game in Canada.

Memberships, priced at £150 (adults), £100 (concessions) and £40 (juniors), are available from Rovers’ website.

The club has reported healthy sales of the memberships with an option to spread the cost through a direct debit monthly scheme proving popular.

Latest Featherstone Rovers Treasure Chest lottery £500 winners are: M Hellowell (M6329), G Smith (R4580), D Greenwood (G5910), P Patrick (G0254). £5 consolation prizes: P Cox (V0144), I Hammond (V2425).