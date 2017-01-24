Featherstone will face strong Leeds Rhinos line-up

Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott has named a strong side to visit Featherstone Rovers for Friday’s pre-season clash (7.45pm).

Skipper Danny McGuire is ruled out with a quad injury suffered in last week’s win over Hull KR so Liam Sutcliffe will start alongside Rob Burrow in the halves.

Joel Moon and Brad Singleton are also both not risked this week after picking up minor injuries against the Robins so Jimmy Keinhorst, who scored last Friday in Ryan Hall’s testimonial game, will start at centre instead of Moon and Jack Ormondroyd comes in for Singleton.

Last weekend, Ormondroyd was a try scorer for Featherstone in their win over Wakefield having re-joined his former club on dual registration.

Cory Aston, who also played for Featherstone last Sunday, is on the bench for Leeds this week.

Adam Cuthbertson has been ruled out through illness whilst Brett Ferres is not fit to return to playing yet.

Youngster Cameron Smith is also sidelined through injury this week.

Anthony Mullally will start at prop and there is a first appearance of the year for England squad member Stevie Ward, who will start on the bench.

The Rhinos have two games this weekend to complete their pre-season programme with Friday’s game at Featherstone followed by a trip to Doncaster on Sunday.

The Rhinos team in full is:

1. Ashton Golding

2. Tom Briscoe

3. Kallum Watkins

18. Jimmy Keinhorst

5. Ryan Hall

14. Liam Sutcliffe

7. Rob Burrow (c)

17. Mitch Garbutt

9. Matt Parcell

20. Anthony Mullally

11. Jamie Jones-Buchanan

12. Carl Ablett

23. Jack Ormondroyd

Substitutes

13. Stevie Ward

15. Brett Delaney

21. Josh Walters

22. Ash Handley

24. Jordan Baldwinson

25. Jordan Lilley

26. Cory Aston

28. Mikolaj Oledzki

29 Josh Jordan-Roberts

30. Sam Hallas