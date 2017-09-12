First away win for Featherstone Rovers Ladies

FEATHERSTONE Rovers Ladies achieved their first Women’s Super League away victory this season with a 24-14 success at Thatto Heath-St Helens on Sunday.

Kayleigh Bulman grabbed two tries and Jasmine Hazel, England captain Andrea Dobson and Emma Slowe also crossed.

Rhiannon Marshall added two goals for 2017 Challenge Cup finalists Featherstone.

Thatto’s tries were scored by Alex Simpson, Katie Williams and Rebecca Rotherham with Tara Stanley kicking one goal.