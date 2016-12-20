Former player and coach March joins Featherstone Rovers as development officer

Featherstone Rovers Foundation have appointed former Keighley, Hunslet and York coach Paul March as rugby league development officer.

The 37-year-old ex Wakefield and Huddersfield player has been involved in the professional game as a player and coach for many years.

Rovers Foundation have successfully secured funding from the RFL Sky Try initiative, West Yorkshire Sport and the Alf Taylor Trust to deliver the RL development plan in and around Featherstone.

The post will enable the Foundation to deliver primary and secondary rugby sessions, more Embed the Pathway development days, rugby festivals, build stronger relationships and support for community clubs and continue to develop the Featherstone Rovers match day experience.

March said: “I am looking forward to getting started in January and helping the young people of Featherstone and surrounding areas to get involved in Rugby League. I’d like to thank Amy and the Foundation for giving me the opportunity to join their team.’

Featherstone’s head of community development Amy Hardman said: “I am super excited that we have been successful in securing the funding for this role.

“t has been a long hard process and I am now looking forward to seeing the project in action to get more young people involved in rugby league either playing the game or as a spectator. On behalf of the Foundation we wish Paul the best of luck with his new challenge.”