Former world darts champ visits Featherstone

FORMER world darts champion Dennis Priestley will visit Featherstone Rovers for an exhbition match next month.

Priestley, from Mexborough, won the world title in 1991 and 1994 and was a founding member of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC).

A limited number of tickets are still available for his apppearance at Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium, on Friday October 13.

Members of the audience will have the chance to play a leg against Priestley before a question-and-answer session about his career with Sky Sports darts commentator Nigel Pearson.

Priestley said: “It’s nice for me to have an evening like this just up the road, I’m looking forward to going there.

“I’ve heard good things about Featherstone Rovers, both on and off the pitch, and I am told the Cappers Bar is a great venue.”

Priestley follows in the footsteps of Bristow, Wayne Mardle, Jelle Klaasen and Colin Lloyd in appearing at Rovers.

Tickets are priced at £10 for the event which gets underway from 8pm. They are on sale at the Rovers store.

VIP tickets are available at £20, including early entry, a buffet, priority seating and a meet-and-greet with Priestley.