Hardcastle wins three Featherstone Rovers awards

ANTHONY Thackeray won the player of the year award at the annnual Featherstone Rovers awards presentation last night.

Josh Hardcastle picked up three awards. The former Featherstone Lions player was supporters’ player of the year, rookie of the year and top try scorer.

John Davies was the players’ player of the year.

Jason Walton collected the hitman of the year prize.

Misi Taulapapa won the try of the year accolade.

The clubman of the year award went to Roger Chalkley.