Hardman signs new Rovers deal

FEATHERSTONE full-back Ian Hardman has signed a new one-year contract.

The 31-year-old, who is Featherstone’s on-field captain, is the third previously out-of-contract Rovers player to pen a new deal with the club, following Jason Walton and John Davies who both signed two-year extensions earlier this month.

Former Super League player Hardman is currently nearing the end of a 12-month testimonial term after joining Featherstone in 2009 from St Helens.

He made his 250th Rovers appearance in Friday night’s Challenge Cup tie at Leeds Rhinos.

Hardman said: “This is a great club to be a part of and I am delighted to have signed an extension to stay here, as I think we are building a really promising squad.

“It has been a real privilege to lead the team this season and I hope to be leading us in an exciting Qualifiers campaign in August.

“We are fighting for our place in the top four, while striving to make it back into the top two.

“This is a club with ambition and I want to be a part of what the future holds, as long as my body can take it.

“I feel fit and am working hard to keep my form up, so as long as that remains the case then I am happy to be doing what I am doing.

“The squad-building process for next season is obviously well underway and to go alongside some of the other boys who have extended their contracts here is massive for me.

“If we can keep on strengthening and performing on the field - when it matters most - there is no reason why we cannot have a great end to this season and a fantastic one next year too.”