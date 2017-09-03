Johnson’s two tries in vain for battling Featherstone

FEATHERSTONE’S effort could not be faulted but they were punished for several defensive lapses and failing to take their chances in Sunday’s 30-18 home defeat against Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super 8s Qualifiers.

John Duffy’s men gave a much improved display after their 58-10 trouncing at Widnes Vikings but it still wasn’t enough against fellow Championship team Hull KR who moved closer to a return to Super League with their fourth straight Qualifiers victory.

The home side battled excellently throughout against full-time opponents and their cause wasn’t helped by the loss of injured forwards Richard Moore and Jack Ormondroyd.

Winger Kyran Johnson scored two tries on his Featherstone recall, the first after seven minutes from Misi Taulapapa’s clever pass.

Ian Hardman added the first of his three goals to give them a 6-0 lead but Ryan Shaw, Danny Addy and Jamie Ellis scored unanswered tries to put the Robins 18-6 up at half-time.

Featherstone’s Frankie Mariano went over early in the second-half to close the gap, but two tries in five minutes from ex-Featherstone player Thomas Minns and Andrew Hefernan made the game safe for the visitors, with Jamie Ellis kicking his fifth goal.

Johnson got a late consolation try for Featherstone.

Featherstone: Hardman, Johnson, Taulapapa, Hardcastle, Briscoe, Thackeray, Wildie, Moore, Carlile, Ormondroyd, Davies, Farrell, Lockwood. Subs: Brooks, Cooper, Mariano, Briggs.

Hull KR: Quinlan, Shaw, Hefernan, Minns, Carney, Atkin, Ellis, Jewitt, Lawler, Scruton, Addy, Clarkson, Kavanagh. Subs: Lunt, Masoe, Greenwood, Blair.

Referee: Gareth Hewer.

Attendance: 4,583.