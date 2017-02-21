Leeds Rhinos season-ticket holders offered cut-price admission to Featherstone matches

Featherstone Rovers are offering supporters of dual-registration partners Leeds Rhinos cut-price admission to Championship matches at Big Fellas Stadium.

Rhinos season-ticket holders can buy tickets to watch Featherstone’s home games from as little as £10, providing the ticket is purchased 24 hours before kick-off.

On gamedays, ticket prices will increase to £12 (standard concession price), though this will still be a sizeable discount on usual adult-priced tickets (£18).

Davide Longo, Featherstone’s general manager, said: “We are delighted to be providing this offer for all Rhinos season-ticket holders – with immediate effect.

“The boys are taking on Rochdale a week on Sunday, here at Big Fellas Stadium, and it is already shaping up to be an exciting game, given the way the Hornets have started the season.

“We believe our offer provides genuine value for money for Rhinos supporters, allowing adults to pay concession prices to enjoy a Rovers match.

“Our partnership with Leeds, we believe, is one of the most successful dual-registration agreements operating in the sport, and we want to give the Rhinos faithful an opportunity to come down and see members of their squad represent the Rovers.

“With the Rhinos playing the majority of their Super League games before our regular league fixtures, we believe this is a perfect opportunity for Leeds fans to enjoy even more rugby league!”

Leeds supporters can secure discounted dual-registration tickets, for just £10 in the days prior to the game, by visiting the Super Store or calling 01977 702386 during normal office hours.

A Rhinos season ticket must be presented upon purchase and proof of identification may be required.

If securing tickets on the day of the game, the price will rise to £12 – in line with matchday admission – and, again, a Rhinos season ticket must be displayed during purchase.